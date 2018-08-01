MSP: 24-year-old driver killed in St. Joseph County crash

Posted 6:25 PM, August 1, 2018, by , Updated at 06:34PM, August 1, 2018

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 24-year-old man from Brooklyn, Michigan is dead, following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in St. Joseph County’s Sherman Township.

It happened around 10:16 a.m., at the Featherstone Road/Shimmel Road intersection.

Michigan State Police/Marshall Post photos.

The Michigan State Police Marshall Post says he was driving a blue 2008 Chevrolet HHR that went through a stop sign while heading westbound on Featherstone. The HHR was struck by a northbound vehicle, a white 2008 Ford F250. Troopers say in a news release the 48-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he was treated and released.

State Police are not releasing the drivers’ names yet, as the investigation into the crash continues. They say it’s not known yet whether seatbelts were used, or if alcohol contributed to the crash.

Assisting troopers at the scene were members of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Life Care Ambulance, and Tri- Township Fire Department.

Anyone with more information about the crash should call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

 

