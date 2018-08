Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want some hotdogs and other free swag? The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making a stop in West Michigan this weekend.

It will make a pit-stop at the following locations:

August 4, 2-5 p.m.

D&W Family Fresh, 2022 Apple Orchard Avenue, Grand Rapids

August 5, 8-11 a.m.

Family Fare, 201 Marcell Drive NE, Rockford

For more information, visit oscarmayer.com/weinermobile.