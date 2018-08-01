× REI store coming to Woodland Mall area

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A new store has been named to the Woodland Mall area.

REI, an outdoor gear store, will open a 20,000 square-foot store just south of the Woodland Mall in the spring of 2019. The store will include an assortment of gear, experiences and expertise to members in the area.

The REI Co-op says they have nearly 10,000 active REI members in the Grand Rapids area.

This will be REI’s fourth store in Michigan, but will be the first in West Michigan. Other stores are in Ann Arbor, Northville and Troy.

REI Grand Rapids will at the intersection of 28th Street SE and Mall Drive.

The company says they expect to hire over 40 employees for the new store later this year. To apply, go to REI.com/jobs.