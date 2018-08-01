× One person dead, five injured in crash on US-131 in Schoolcraft

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person is dead and five are injured after a crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 131.

Portage Police say that the crash happened around 9:20 a.m between U Avenue and Centre Avenue. Six people were in one vehicle and one person was in the other. It is not clear who was in which vehicle. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The right lane of U.S. 131 will be closed into the afternoon.

We’ll have more details when they become available.