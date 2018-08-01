State sends firefighters, equipment to fight California fires

LANSING, Mich. – The State of Michigan has sent more than a dozen firefighters and a fire engine to fight wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington state.

Three firefighters recently took a Department of Natural Resources firetruck from Gladwin to fight the Carr fire in northern California. That fire is still out of control and has burned over 100,000 acres and killed six people. California officials sent out a national request for wildland fire engines last week.

The DNR says that Michigan still has enough firefighters in the state to handle any emergencies here. Also, the state fire dangers have decreased with recent rains.

The state also gets reimbursed for costs.