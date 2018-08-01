Storms dump heavy rain on Detroit area, spawn weak tornado

Posted 3:39 PM, August 1, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) — Severe thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on the Detroit area and spawned a brief, weak tornado that damaged three buildings.

The National Weather Service says the EF-0 tornado that hit the city of Taylor early Wednesday packed 80 mph winds and lasted two minutes and damaged a roof, signage and air conditioning units.

The weather service says 2½ to 3 inches (6.4 to 7.6 centimeters) of rain fell overnight in parts of Wayne and Monroe counties. At least one Detroit-area freeway was temporarily closed by flooding, but the roadway reopened as the water receded.

Flood warnings were in effect Wednesday morning.

The storms also brought high winds and scattered power outages.

