COLDWATER, Mich. – A teen babysitter has been charged with sexually abusing a baby girl in Branch County.

The Branch County Prosecutor, Ralph Kimble, tells FOX 17 that Jayme LaPointe, 19, turned herself in Tuesday and was held without bond. The abuse allegedly happened last October.

LaPointe was also charge with creating child sexually abusive materials and use of a computer to commit a crime because she and her husband allegedly made videos of acts.

More charges are expected.