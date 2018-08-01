Ten vehicles damaged after hitting road debris on I-196

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – Ten vehicles were damaged Wednesday afternoon after they hit two steel ramps that had fallen off another vehicle on I-196.

The incident was reported at about 1:00 p.m. on westbound I-196 at mile marker 62 and the Hudsonville exit. Ottawa County deputies found two steel ramps that had apparently fallen off of another westbound vehicle.

Ten different drivers hit the ramps, causing significant damage to their vehicles. No one was hurt. The right lane of westbound I-196 was closed for about an hour.

Deputies are still looking for more information on this incident. Anyone knowing where the ramps came from should call Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.