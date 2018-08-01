There’s still plenty of summer fun at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is nearly over, but there's still plenty of fun to be had at Soaring Eagle Resorts before school starts.

Families don't have to go to Disney World or Disneyland for this celebration. Just head to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel for Disney Weekend on August 3 and 4. There will be plenty of activities including a Winnie the Pooh scavenger hung, story time with Nokomis, and artistic glitter tattoos will be available for $3 from 4-7 p.m. both nights.

Rez Ball 2018 is back on August 8 at 4 p.m. It's a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that starts with 5th graders and goes all the way up to adults. It's $15 per player, and there can be four players max on a team. Registration starts at 2 p.m. and can be done by calling (989)-775-4149.

Then it's a Royal Weekend on August 10 and 11. Kids can make paper crowns and popsicle stick catapults. For movie time they'll be able to watch Maleficent. Just remember to call 1-877-2EAGLE2 to book rooms for that night.

Prepare yourself for one of the biggest rock concerts of the year; Deep Purple, Judas Priest, with the Temperance Movement is hitting the stage on August 25.

Deep Purple is an English rock band that formed in 1968. Originally formed as a progressive rock band, the band shifted to a heavier sound in 1970 and they sound just as good, if not better, decades later. They're famous for their songs "Smoke on the Water", "Highway Star", and "Never Before."

Judas Priest is one of the originators of heavy metal, known for their lead singer's vocals and high pitched screams, innovative two-lead-guitar sound, and their complex guitar duets. The band has released 15 studio albums to date, known for songs like "Breakin' the Law", "Painkiller", and "Love Bites."

Last but not least, The Temperance Movement! Now releasing their thrid album "A Deeper Cut," they've made it out of their slump with songs inspired by their favorite rock and roll icons. This past year alone they've received an award for The Best Rock Band at the Scottish Music Awards, and Best Acoustic Performance Award from the French radio station, OUI FM.

Big country fans will want to head to Soaring Eagle on September 2 to see Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, with special guest Russell Dickerson.

The Lady Antebellum Trio is fired up and ready to go after a two year hiatus. Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have all fresh and new songs. Their music is describe as country with "a little bit rock and roll, a little bit of pop, with a little bit of R&B thrown in." Since teaming up in 2006, Lady Antebellum has sold over 18 million units and had nine number one singles on the country charts. They have won seven Grammy awards including both Record and Song of the Year for "Need You Now", plus they were the first artists in history of the CMA Awards to win Single of the Year in back-to-back years.

Darius Rucker first attained multi-platinum status in the music industry as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Grammy award-winning band, Hootie and the Blowfish. Since re-introducing himself as a solo country artist, he's released four albums that have topped the Billboard Country Album Charts. Rucker won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country performance for his four-time platinum selling cover of "Wagon Wheel" from the album "True Believers."

On September 14, Amy Schumer will be hosting her outdoor show. Amy has proven herself to be one of the entertainment industry's leading forces as a standup comedian, actress, writer, producer and director. She was recently seen on the big screen in "Snatched," the mother-daughter comedy opposite Goldie Dawn. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Just announced, Little River Band and Air Supply are coming to Mount Pleasant on October 14. The band had huge hits in the 70's and 80's including "Cool Change", "The Night Owls", and "Take It Easy on Me", just to name a few. Late in 2016 the group released a CD consisting of nine re-recorded hits along with two new songs.

Air Supply also takes the stage that night. They're an Australian soft rock duo, consisting of singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock. Some of their hits include "All Out of Love" and "Even the Nights are Better."

Tru TV's Impractical Jokers are performing a brand new live show consisting of unseen videos, storytelling, and stand-up comedy on November 17. Tickets go on sale for this show on August 4.

Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for a complete list of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. All of these shows have tickets available at etix.com.

There's never a bad time for pizza, right? If you book an overnight stay at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, you can get a free pepperoni or cheese pizza, a pitcher of pop and waterpark passes. This deal ends on Aug. 31. To make your reservation, call 1.877.2EAGLE2 or go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Get ready to hit the green! Sign up for the 4th annual Soaring Eagle Open! It runs from August 17-19. On Friday night they'll host the Senior's and Women's 3-Player Scramble with the players tournament on Saturday and Sunday. Register by calling (989)-817-4832.