× West Michigan construction company collecting school supplies

HOLLAND, Mich. — A West Michigan construction company is collecting school supplies for teachers to save them from having to spend as much as $500 out-of-pocket for classroom supplies.

From now until the end of August, Elzinga & Volkers Construction in Holland is hosting the supply drive.

All you have to do is put the items in the giant wooden shoe which is parked outside the company’s main office, 86 E 6th Street in Holland.

You can drop off items like pens and pencils, dry erase markers & erasers, and even backpacks.