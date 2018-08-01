× Whitecaps game Saturday to celebrate everything craft beer

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Players on the West Michigan Whitecaps baseball team will be changing their team name and wearing different jerseys on Saturday.

The Whitecaps will be changing their name to the ‘Beer City Bung Hammers’ and it’s all part of the “Salute to Beer City Night” Saturday, August 4.

Organizers say the event is to celebrate the more than 80 breweries in Grand Rapids, which was named ‘Best Beer Scene in America’ by USA Today 10best.com in 2016 and 2017.

If you are wondering what a ‘bung hammer’ is, it’s a specialized tool for sealing and unsealing the bung in the side of a barrel when aging craft beer.

The Whitecaps take on the Dayton Dragons starting at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are available here.