Head-on crash in Kalamazoo Co leaves three with critical injuries

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A head-on crash in Kalamazoo County has left three people hospitalized with critical injuries.

The county Sheriff’s Office is investigating the details of the accident, which happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on N. 12th Street, just south of W. E Avenue, in Cooper Township.

Deputies say a man was driving a gray Chevrolet Impala southbound on N. 12th, when he tried to pass a car in front of him on a two-lane road. The Impala collided with a gold Ford Mustang that was heading north.

Police say the man driving the Impala, his female passenger, and the woman driving the Mustang all were taken to hospitals by Life EMS ambulance.

The Cooper Township Fire Department also responded to the crash scene.

Anyone with more information should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com .