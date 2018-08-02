Amtrak train from Grand Rapids to Chicago hits vehicle; Indiana driver killed

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – An Indiana man is dead after his vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday morning in Michigan City.

The train was heading to Chicago from Grand Rapids, according to WSBT in South Bend, Indiana.

Michigan City Police say that the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. where the railroad track intersects at Eastwood and Tryon Roads. The man’s vehicle was found embedded on the front end of the train about 500 yards from the crossing.

The man is identified as a 67-year-old man from Michigan City. Police say the train was traveling at about 59 miles per hour.

198 passengers and four crew members were on the train. No one on the train was injured. Passengers were being taken by bus to the South Shore station to continue their travel into Chicago.

