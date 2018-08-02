Burger Boat a well done concept

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is hitting high gear, the parade and fireworks are still to come.

It's an event a young entrepreneur is taking advantage of, making his father proud.

The 'Burger Boat' is like a food truck on water, offering a unique twist on an American classic. The guy behind the idea hasn't even graduated high school yet but he's already a business owner.

“I was just sitting around one day and was wondering why doesn’t someone sell burgers on the water. I’ve grown up here my whole life and was thinking you’d kill it out here.” Says Tyler Somers, the creator of 'Burger Boat'.

Tyler Somers is just 17-years-old but already has a seasoned sense for business. He's been flipped the burger boat idea in his mind for the past year and decided in June to make it a floating reality.

“Tyler says hey dad I got an idea. I want to buy a pontoon boat and tear it apart and give it a tiki hut look and sell burgers on it.” Says Tyler's dad, Jeff Somers.

Dad and son got permits from the health department and Grand Haven City. They had their grand opening on Tuesday, just in time for the Coast Guard Festival.

“This morning for lunch we actually sold out of burgers and I had to go back and get some more and right now it’s pretty busy. Says Tyler Somers.

And people have been keen to the idea, lining up to sample the food he serves up from the burger boat.

“I think it’s one of the most unique things I’ve seen in a long, long time.” Says Chuck Michele, a Spring Lake resident.