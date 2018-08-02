City of Wyoming rescinds Boil Water Advisory

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming has rescinded the Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for residents along the Clyde Park Avenue corridor, between 26th Street and Cricklewood streets.

A water-main break Wednesday prompted the advisory, out of concern for residual water in the pipes. But the city says lab results indicate the water is now safe.

Late Thursday night, Assistant City Manager Megan Sall sent a news release saying that, “Due to this late hour, we will be hand-delivering notices in the morning.

“In addition, we plan to have Clyde Park Ave fully open to traffic within the next few hours.”

This was just the latest significant water-main break that caused significant flooding near 28th Street and Clyde Park Avenue. Another one occurred in May, and still another in July 2017.

At least 45 commercial businesses were under this week’s Boil Water advisory.