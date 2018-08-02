× Contractor accused of milking veteran for $6,500, not completing kitchen job

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Bernie Marvin said he found Raymond Lewis advertising on Craigslist and hired him to remodel his kitchen. The Army veteran said he’s had problems with Lewis since that first April meeting.

“He kept asking for money. He said, ‘Oh, I need money to get my drivers license. I need money for the kids cause they don’t have no toilet paper [and] food. Then he said one time, ‘My brother don’t have no toilet paper [and] food. They’re broke,'” Marvin recalled.

He said he bought the sob stories and gave Lewis a sizable chunk of change.

“$6,530,” Marvin said.

“He tore our kitchen apart, took the doors, took the drawers,” he said.

Lewis also took up the floors but hasn’t put new the flooring in, and it’s been three months since he started. Marvin said Lewis is proficient at giving him the runaround.

“At one time, he blackmailed me [and] told me he wasn’t going to give me the doors or drawers unless I gave him money,” Marvin recalled.

“People called me and told me that he was a shyster. The one guy called him ‘No-pay Ray,'” Lewis said.

When he’s not giving Lewis money, the Cedar Springs homeowner said there’s poor communication. So Marvin contacted the FOX 17 Problem Solvers to let others know how he’s been treated.

Lewis hung up when we called and questioned him. He later called and said he’d be willing to do an on camera interview at a time that worked. FOX 17 will hold him to it. In the meantime, Lewis said he’s not trying to avoid doing the work. We’ll keep you updated.