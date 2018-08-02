How to find a trustworthy babysitter, keep your kids safe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Finding a babysitter to watch over your little ones can be a tricky task but recently the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital released tips on how to find a trustworthy sitter.
The medical center shared a few tips on how to choose a babysitter:
- Select a friend or family member if possible
- Talk with friends for a recommended babysitter
- Make sure the sitter is over 12 years old
- Set up a time for your child to meet the sitter to see how they get along
- Ask the sitter for references
- Make sure the sitter is CPR certified
The hospital also advises that parents go through a checklist with the babysitter before leaving:
- Go over exits in the home
- Show them where to find the first aid supplies
- Show them where to find the fire extinguisher and flashlights
- Go over your child’s bedtime routine
- Go over your child’s medications and allergies
- Leave emergency numbers
C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital also offers a variety of resources for parents.