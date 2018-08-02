How to find a trustworthy babysitter, keep your kids safe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Finding a babysitter to watch over your little ones can be a tricky task but recently the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital released tips on how to find a trustworthy sitter.

The medical center shared a few tips on how to choose a babysitter:

Select a friend or family member if possible

Talk with friends for a recommended babysitter

Make sure the sitter is over 12 years old

Set up a time for your child to meet the sitter to see how they get along

Ask the sitter for references

Make sure the sitter is CPR certified

The hospital also advises that parents go through a checklist with the babysitter before leaving:

Go over exits in the home

Show them where to find the first aid supplies

Show them where to find the fire extinguisher and flashlights

Go over your child’s bedtime routine

Go over your child’s medications and allergies

Leave emergency numbers

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital also offers a variety of resources for parents.