How to find a trustworthy babysitter, keep your kids safe

Posted 4:36 AM, August 2, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Finding a babysitter to watch over your little ones can be a tricky task but recently the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital released tips on how to find a trustworthy sitter.

The medical center shared a few tips on how to choose a babysitter:

  • Select a friend or family member if possible
  • Talk with friends for a recommended babysitter
  • Make sure the sitter is over 12 years old
  • Set up a time for your child to meet the sitter to see how they get along
  • Ask the sitter for references
  • Make sure the sitter is CPR certified

The hospital also advises that parents go through a checklist with the babysitter before leaving:

  • Go over exits in the home
  • Show them where to find the first aid supplies
  • Show them where to find the fire extinguisher and flashlights
  • Go over your child’s bedtime routine
  • Go over your child’s medications and allergies
  • Leave emergency numbers

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital also offers a variety of resources for parents.

