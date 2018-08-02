× Indiana chase ends in Sturgis, MI waste water treatment plant pond

STURGIS, Mich. – Three Indiana men were arrested overnight after a chase that left their vehicle in a retention pond at a waste water treatment plant.

Sturgis, Michigan police say they were notified that Indiana law enforcement was chasing a vehicle towards the Michigan state line and the city of Sturgis just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. Sturgis police say they joined the chase on S. Centerville Road at the state line.

The suspects led police into an industrial area of town off of Wade Street and eventually towards the Sturgis Waste Water Treatment Plant. The suspects’ vehicle crashed through the front gate of the plant and eventually ended up in a retention pond. Three men that were in the vehicle were taken into custody.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Angola, Indiana, faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding police, possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen vehicle. One passenger, a 41-year-old man from Kendalville, Indiana was arrested on drug offenses and outstanding warrants. The other passenger, a 30-year-old from Muncie, Indiana faces misdemeanor charges.

No one was injured.