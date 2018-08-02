Jane Fonda honored at Michigan film festival amid protests

Posted 2:49 PM, August 2, 2018, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Jane Fonda attends #NETFLIXFYSEE Event For "Grace And Frankie" at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Jane Fonda has been honored with a lifetime achievement award at a northern Michigan film festival founded by Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore.

The actress, author and political activist accepted the award Wednesday at the 14th annual Traverse City Film Festival, where she screened her HBO documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” Fonda also held a panel discussion with Moore in which she discussed gender equality, her concerns about President Donald Trump’s administration and her activism.

Fonda and her “Grace and Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin campaigned in Michigan last week to call for raising the minimum wage for tipped employees.

Dozens of Vietnam War veterans protested the festival over Fonda’s anti-war activism in the 1970s.

Veteran Calvin Murphy said protestors wanted Fonda to know that they haven’t “forgotten what she did.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s