Man in custody after 2 news vehicles attacked in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been taken into custody after two news vehicles were attacked while reporters were covering a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Detroit.

WWJ-AM reporter Mike Campbell was live on the air early Thursday when the man approached the vehicle, which is marked with the station’s logo, and struck the windshield and driver’s side window with what appeared to be a metal pipe. Campbell wasn’t injured.

Campbell says the man was yelling obscenities.

The man also vandalized a TV news van, shattering glass and knocking off a side mirror. WXYZ-TV reports reporter Nia Harden and photojournalist Mike Krotche weren’t injured. The man walked off and damaged other vehicles before police detained him.

The Detroit News reports police say the man was uncooperative and may have mental health problems.