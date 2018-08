KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Authorities in Kalamazoo are looking for a missing man.

Rashad David Saleem, 39, was last seen Monday leaving his foster care home in the 1300 block of Sherwood Avenue in Kalamazoo. He told others that he was going to a friend’s house, but didn’t give any specific name or addresses. He is currently without his medication.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.