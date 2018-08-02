Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Love the outdoors? Looking for a fun, new job? A new outdoor store is coming to woodland Mall and is looking for employees.

REI is an outdoor gear store, planning to open in the spring of 2019. The store will include different kids of gear and clothes for the outdoors, plus workshops.

This is the store's fourth Michigan location, but the first is our neck of the woods.

Officials plan to hire more than 40 employees, so if you're interested, you can apply on their website.

2. Your buys lifestyle make it hard to get to the store? Another grocerty delivery service launches today in West Michigan for multiple stores.

Insta Cart will serve residents in Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa Counties. Just download the app, put in your order and address, and have your groceries delivered to your doorstep.

The company claims that it can deliver orders in as little as an hour. Some stores it covers include Costco, Family Fare, and D&W.

A membership is $15 a month, or $149 a year.

You can get $20 off your first order if you us e the code "HiGrandRapids."

3. Tonight, you can enjoy the smooth sounds of jazz while you take in some art all for free.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is offering a night of free music and free admission. You can also get dinner from the food trucks outside, and drinks from the cash bar.

The group playing tonight is "Organissimo," an organ trio that blends funky, blues, and Latin rhythms with rock.

Can't make it tonight? Keep in mind that every Thursday night at the GRAM is free, from 5 to 9 p.m. thanks to Meijer.

4. Barbecue lovers can head to a festival that's all about ribs. The Kalamazoo Rib Fest kicks off today at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place.

Several different rib vendors will be there, and you'll get to vote for your favorite for the People's Choice Contest. There will also be live music from local bands.

Tickets are $25 and include 10 sampling tokens. The fest runs through Saturday.

5. Winning because you are twinning! Friday is National Twin Day.

To celebrate, the Square Play Cafe in Holland is offering free admission to twins.

If you have never been, the cafe has a bunch of toys and activities for the kids while parents enjoy a cup of espresso. You can also enter your twins in for a chance to win a free one month membership to the cafe.

The cafe is located on Washington Avenue in Holland.