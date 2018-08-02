× Amber Alert: Police searching for missing 1-year-old, babysitter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are asking for help in finding a missing child.

Police say that Miquis Lamont Jenkins, 1, is believed to be with Iyesha Catherine Gibbs, 19, who often babysits Jenkins. Gibbs was babysitting Jenkins on Wednesday for a few hours, but left the home in Grand Rapids at about 1:00 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Police say Gibbs has connections in Benton Harbor, as well as here in Grand Rapids. Benton Harbor officials have issued an Amber Alert for Jenkins and Gibbs at about 11:00 a.m.

Gibbs is described as being 5’4″ tall, about 250 pounds, and having short black hair. She was last seen driving a silver SUV with a broken passenger side window which was covered in plastic and tape.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gibbs or Jenkins, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3422 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.