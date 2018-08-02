Police: suspect tied up elderly man, stole cash and debit card

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman, 56, is in custody after she allegedly assaulted and robbed an elderly man at his motel room in the 20000 block of M-66 in Pennfield Township Wednesday night.

The suspect entered the man’s motel room, tied up 88-year-old and stole cash and a debit card according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

The man also told police that he was forced to give up his pin number to the woman.

Shortly after police pulled over a vehicle that matched a description of one seen at the motel and took the passenger into custody.

It is unclear what charges she is facing.