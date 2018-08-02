× Police: Thieves targeting Calhoun Co. homes for wallets, purses

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Calhoun County are asking homeowners to review surveillance video and be on the lookout after a recent string of home burglaries.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office says three separate homes were targeted Wednesday in the Binder Park Hills Subdivision near 6 Mile Road. We’re told the suspects entered through the garage doors of the homes.

Investigators believe the home invasions took place late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

All three homeowners were home at the time of the burglaries. Wallets, purses and money were taken from all the homes.

Anyone with any information can contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.