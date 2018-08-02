Restaurant Week GR feature: Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Restaurant Week GR is less than a week away! Dozens of local restaurants will be offering special multi-course meal deals to introduce their menus, chefs, and service to the public.

Chef Tom Bud Pugh from the Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen shows off what they'll be serving for Restaurant Week GR.

Restaurant Week GR will offer three options and price points:

Two courses for $15 per person (available lunch and dinner)

Two courses for $25 per person (dinner)

Chef’s Choice for over $25 per person (dinner)

Another new dining option is also available this year called “Chef’s Choice”, which will allow for additional chef creativity at select participating locations.

Restaurant Week GR will take place August 8-19.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit restaurantweekgr.com.