Search on for parole absconder from Kalamazoo

Daniel Lee

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a parole absconder.

Daniel Richard Lee, 42, is wanted by the sheriff and the Michigan Department of Corrections and there is an active warrant for his arrest. An aware is being offered for information leading to Lee’s arrest.

Lee is described as being 6’0″ tall, about 180 lbs., and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 269-385-6120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

