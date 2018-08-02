Smart Shopper: Give your wallet a break with these free kids events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At this point in the summer, you are probably exhausted when it comes to ways to entertain the family and your wallet probably is, too. There are lots of great free or discounted family-friendly events around West Michigan.

WGVU Kids Day at the Zoo : It's Be My Neighbor Day with Daniel Tiger this Thursday, Aug. 2 from 9a.m. to 4p.m. at John Ball Park. There will be characters, booths, giveaways, games and more! Plus, at a discounted rate of just $4 per person, your family can get entrance into the zoo.

Downtown Holland Street Performer Series : Gracie the Clown is just one of the many forms of entertainment on 8th Street in Holland on Aug. 2. From 6:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. those who visit Holland enjoy free performances throughout the summer. What else will you find? Magician, musicians, caricaturist, dancers, henna tattoos and more!

Free Kids Flick: The Cat in the Hat, Celebration Cinema at Woodland Mall :From Friday Aug. 3 thru Aug. 9, kids 12 and under can enjoy the 2003 movie 'The Cat in the Hat' starring Mike Myers. Those over the age of 12 are just $5.

Family Night at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum : Every Thursday night from 5p.m. to 8p.m. each person is only $1.75.

2nd Annual Movie Night at the Ballpark : Bring your friends, family members, blankets, and lawn chairs to the home of the Kalamazoo Growlers, Homer Stryker Field, this Friday night, Aug. 3, for a movie out on the field! The first 150 people get a popcorn bucket, good for unlimited popcorn, too. Gates open at 7p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30p.m.

Catch Air : Extremely affordable fun that is great for ages 10 and under, any day of the week. Inflatables, slides, a huge jungle gym and more! Children 2 and under are just $8 and those 3 to 10 years-old are only $11. Up to two adults are free! Don't forget to wear your socks and that means everyone, please.

SALES:

Rockford Sidewalk Sales : Aug. 2 thru Aug. 4 you will find all sorts of fun sales throughout Rockford.

Al & Bob's Summer Sidewalk Sale, 510 68th St., Grand Rapids : Aug. 2 thru Aug. 6 this outdoor sports shop will have rock bottom prices.

Vintage in the Zoo : Sunday, Aug. 5 from 11a.m. to 4p.m. explore vintage shopping in an outdoor setting with more than 30 vendors, food trucks, music and more at the Kalamazoo Bank Street Farmers Market, 1204 Bank Street.