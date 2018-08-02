Spartans lean on leadership as they open fall camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- As the Michigan State football team began fall practice on Thursday morning, one thing was clear to head coach Mark Dantonio.

"I think we have good leadership here" Dantonio, who is entering his 12th year as the Spartans head coach, said. "The more guys that lead, the better the football team usually is and that's usually about what have you done lately."

The Spartans bring back 19 starters and the senior class has 17 members, most of which are expected to see significant playing time.

"Allowing myself to lead by example and lead by talking to people" senior wide receiver Felton Davis III said. "Me being one of the oldest guys in the room, I've played in big games. I've been to the Michigan and to Ohio State and some people are trying to get their groove and catch on. So I feel like I've been through just about everything and I can help."

The Spartans defense should once again be strong after leading the Big Ten in rush defense allowing just 95.3 yards per game in 2017.

"A lot of the young guys today was kind of eye opener for them" junior linebacker Joe Bachie said. "I'll watch film with them today, they will learn and come back out tomorrow and still make mistakes but they will be a bit better."

Michigan State opens the season at home against Utah State on Friday August 31st.