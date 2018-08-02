× Suspect in Wyoming murder found competent to stand trial

WYOMING, Mich. – The man accused of killing a Wyoming gas station clerk has been found competent to stand trial.

The forensic center made their recommendation in Wyoming District Court Wednesday that Willie Bryant, Jr. is competent to stand trial for shooting and killing Shannon Schoen at a Marathon gas station in May.

Police arrested Bryant in the McDonald’s parking lot on Michigan Street near College Avenue NE later on the day of the shooting.