Take a break from roller coasters, cool off at Cedar Point Shores Waterpark

Cedar Point in Sandusky Ohio is synonymous with thrilling roller coasters, but if you go back to the park's origins you'd find that it was a beach-side destination for those looking to cool off.

In Cedar Point Shores, families can find themselves spending the day splashing in the water instead of spinning on rides. There's even a beach right outside the water park where park-goers can enjoy the warm sand and the cool waters of Lake Erie.

Todd took a road trip to check out the water park.

