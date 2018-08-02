Take a break from roller coasters, cool off at Cedar Point Shores Waterpark

Posted 11:26 AM, August 2, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, August 2, 2018

Cedar Point in Sandusky Ohio is synonymous with thrilling roller coasters, but if you go back to the park's origins you'd find that it was a beach-side destination for those looking to cool off.

In Cedar Point Shores, families can find themselves spending the day splashing in the water instead of spinning on rides. There's even a beach right outside the water park where park-goers can enjoy the warm sand and the cool waters of Lake Erie.

Todd took a road trip to check out the water park.

For more information, visit cedarpoint.com.

