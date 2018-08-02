Tommy’s US Wakesurf Open happening in GR August 10-12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to hang ten with Tommy's Boats of Grand Rapids, they're bringing some of the top wakesurfers to the area for a huge competition August 10-12.

Tommy's U.S. Wakesurf Open will have professional wakesurfers from all over the country gather to compete for $20,000 in cash prizes, trophies, and more.

Spectators can watch the action for free on the shore, or pay for the VIP experience and watch from the seat of the official competition Malibu Boat. Plus VIPs will get a special gift bag full of Tommy's swag, and a three day pass for free entry.

Tommy's U.S. Wakesurf Open will take place at Millennium Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit gettommys.com.