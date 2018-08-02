Walker police warn of suspicious person

Posted 3:50 PM, August 2, 2018, by

WALKER, Mich. – Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a suspicious person.

Police say they’ve received reports that last two evenings of a man in a maroon van stopping at homes in the Leonard Gardens and Appletree Estates mobile home parks near Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue.  Residents and managers have told police that the man has been going to various homes after 10:00 p.m. and telling home owners that they have won a “gift package” from the community management team.  Then, he abruptly leaves.

No other description has been available. The managers of the park say there is no “prize package.”

Anyone who comes in contact with the man should call 911 so police can check him out.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment