Walker police warn of suspicious person

WALKER, Mich. – Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a suspicious person.

Police say they’ve received reports that last two evenings of a man in a maroon van stopping at homes in the Leonard Gardens and Appletree Estates mobile home parks near Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue. Residents and managers have told police that the man has been going to various homes after 10:00 p.m. and telling home owners that they have won a “gift package” from the community management team. Then, he abruptly leaves.

No other description has been available. The managers of the park say there is no “prize package.”

Anyone who comes in contact with the man should call 911 so police can check him out.