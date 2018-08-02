West Michigan veterans to take dream flight on WWII era plane

Posted 6:35 AM, August 2, 2018, by , Updated at 06:36AM, August 2, 2018

SPARTA, Mich. -- There's a handful of veterans right here in West Michigan who are getting ready to take a trip of a lifetime.

A total of nine residents from the Covenant Village of the Great Lakes will be soaring over West Michigan today in a World War II era airplane. It is the same airplane used to train military aviators in the 1940's.

The residents are all U.S. military veterans now living in the retirement home. Some of them served in the Korean War and World War II.

Each of them will get to fly for about 15 minutes, and it's all thanks to the non-profit Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, which provides the flights.

The group is expected to take off from Sparta Miller airport this morning at 9 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s