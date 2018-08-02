West Michigan veterans to take dream flight on WWII era plane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- There's a handful of veterans right here in West Michigan who are getting ready to take a trip of a lifetime.

A total of nine residents from the Covenant Village of the Great Lakes will be soaring over West Michigan today in a World War II era airplane. It is the same airplane used to train military aviators in the 1940's.

The residents are all U.S. military veterans now living in the retirement home. Some of them served in the Korean War and World War II.

Each of them will get to fly for about 15 minutes, and it's all thanks to the non-profit Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, which provides the flights.

The group is expected to take off from Sparta Miller airport this morning at 9 a.m.