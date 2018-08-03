11 reported cases of dog flu in West Michigan; tips on how to keep your dog safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- State Health Officials are advising you to keep your pets at home this weekend in an effort to avoid the dog flu from spreading any more than it already has.

So far, at least 10 dogs in Ottawa County have become ill and at least one dog has gotten sick in Kent County.

Nearly 50 cases have been reported across the state of Michigan since July. That's compared to only nine cases during all of last year.

The symptoms look similar to how the flu affects humans -- like vomiting, fever, and runny nose.

Luckily, the dog flu doesn't spread to humans.

However, there are a few tips that veterinarians are suggesting to help prevent any further spreading: