GRAND HAVEN, Mich.-- There is an adoption event planned for Friday if you are looking to add a furry friend to your family.

The AT&T store in Grand Haven is partnering with the Noah Project in Muskegon for Friday's event.

Cats and dogs will be on display from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Grand Haven store on Beacon Boulevard.

You will still have to fill out an application and be approved for the adoption plus any fees associated.