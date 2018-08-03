Bridge Street Market, with new Sprinkles Donut Shop, to open late August

Posted 11:27 AM, August 3, 2018

Meijer is coming to downtown Grand Rapids, but under a different name. The Midwest grocery store chain is expanding its reach into downtown neighborhoods with its smallest urban store in the area later this summer, The Bridge Street Market.

Bridge Street Market is a new neighborhood market – not a supercenter – opening later this summer by Meijer that will focus on bringing fresh products and value to a variety of customers who live and work nearby.

The Bridge Street Market will offer a unique shopping experience based on a full assortment of fresh food; local, artisan groceries; and Meijer and national brand products and low prices.

The shop will also include Sprinkles Donut Shop, along with a couple other local shops, inside the market.

The Bridge Street Market is located at 405 Sewward Avenue Northwest. Follow them on Facebook, or visit their website at bridgestreetmarket.com.

