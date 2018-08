× Business offering free admission to twins for National Twin Day

HOLLAND, Mich. — Today is National Twin day! To celebrate, the Square Play Cafe in Holland is offering free admission to twins.

The cafe has a bunch of toys and activities for the kids while parents can enjoy a cup of espresso.

You can also enter your twins in for a chance to win a free one month membership to the cafe.

The cafe is located  436 Washington Ave, Holland, MI 49423.