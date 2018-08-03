Cedar Springs football program to receive donation after losing out to embezzlement

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – Two members of the Cedar Springs Youth Football League Board are being charged with embezzling from the organization.

Board President James Crouch and Board Treasure Heather Vaughn are charged with Embezzlement of more than $1,000, but less than $20,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization.

The board had asked the Kent County Sheriff to begin investigating the league’s finances in March.

The youth football program has also had to deal with vandalism and thefts at the team’s field, Skinner Field.

Vanderhyde Ford in Cedar Springs has been dedicating $100 from every sale in July to the Cedar Springs Youth Football program. They say they will be making their check presentation Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Skinner Field.