Tri County Middle School water tests positive for PFAS

SAND LAKE, Mich. — Tri County Area Schools Superintendent Al Cumings says his district is taking “immediate steps” to provide bottled water while the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality investigates positive tests for contaminants in Tri County Middle School water sources.

The district sent a news release Friday evening saying it received MDEQ test results on August 2 that showed the school’s water supply had tested at 62 parts per trillion (PPT) for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS). That’s slightly below the federal EPA-required limits of 70 PPT. The tests were conducted by AECOM, a firm contracted by the MDEQ. It’s testing water for all Tri County Area Schools.

The news release says “PFAS were not detected at Tri County High School. The elementary schools are on municipal water and are currently being tested.”

The district says those results will be released as soon as they are received.

The EPA classifies PFOA and PFOS as part of a broader group of man-made chemicals designated as PFAS.

“Tri County Area Schools is committed to providing our students, staff and community with quality drinking water,” said Superintendent Al Cumings. “We are working closely with MDEQ… while investigating the source of the PFAS issue.”

Superintendent Cumings says the Tri County Area Schools are taking the following measures to ensure safe drinking water is available:

1. Providing bottled water for drinking and meal preparation (immediately drinking fountains will

not be available for use)

2. Retaining an independent Environmental Engineering firm

3. Working with the MDEQ to identify a plan with a timeline to address this issue

4. Working with MDEQ to evaluate alternative water sources

5. Cooperating with the MDEQ with regard to additional water testing and its investigation

The Tri County District says it’s been cooperating with an MDEQ initiative to determine health risks. Well water and community water supplies are being checked.

“We will keep our community updated as we work with MDEQ to resolve this issue. Look for a

Frequently Asked Questions document soon to come,” said Superintendent Cumings. “The health and safety of our students and staff members remains our number one priority.”

PFAS are not a new issue for this area. In April, five locations in Pierson tested extremely high for levels of PFAS at the Central Sanitary Landfill. For more on those findings, click here.