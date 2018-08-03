Family-friendly festival to raise money for firefighters, food pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUTTON, Mich. -- Friday and Saturday the Village of Dutton is hosting the 11th Annual Dutton Days.

The festival will feature a car show, pig roast and a kid-friendly film on a big screen.

Saturday there will also be a breakfast at the Dutton Fire Station, a petting zoo, a craft fair, food trucks and live music.

Proceeds from the event will help raise money for the Dutton Firefighter's association for their equipment and to help purchase food for the community food pantry.