Firefighters from multiple crews put out roof fire in Algoma Twp

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It took crews from at least seven fire departments to get the upper hand on a fire that broke out Friday evening at a commercial building in Algoma Township.

No injuries were reported.

The Kent County Dispatch Authority says the fire was first reported around 6:30 p.m. at Refrigeration & Mechanical Services (RMS), 11800 White Creek Avenue NE, near Cedar Springs. It was largely out by 8 p.m.

Firefighters from Algoma, Grattan, Solon and Courtland townships responded, as did crews from the Rockford, Cedar Springs and Kent City fire departments.

A fire spokesman tells FOX 17 at the scene the fire may’ve started in the ceiling. Kent County Dispatchers said flames were shooting through the roof by the time firefighters arrived.

Traffic was bottlenecked on White Creek Avenue, between 14 Mile and Russell roads, with all of the fire trucks and apparatus being brought in.

Dispatchers say there’s no word yet how it started, and no one was inside at the time.