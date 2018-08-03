× Food Bank Council receives $26k for milk for families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Red Wings star and Muskegon native, Justin Abdelkader, was in West Michigan on Thursday presenting a large check to make sure families in need have access to milk.

Abdelkader presented the Food Bank Council of Michigan with the $26,000 donation during SpartanNash’s annual food show at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

It’s all in partnership with the SpartanNash Foundation, Michigan-area Dairy Farmers of America and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan to

The donation will go toward purchasing more than 163,000 servings of fresh milk for Michigan families, according to the SpartanNash Foundation.

Officials say milk is one of the most needed items at a food pantry because it’s not often people donate it due to its chances of going sour quickly.