Not many people like math, but here's a version of math we know you'll love. Say hello to Friday's Friend, Math! She's a 6-year-old Shepherd mix, who enjoys giving kisses and rolling in the grass.

There's a special running now until August 31 for dog adoption. All long-term dogs-- those who have stayed with the Humane Society for over a month-- will have an adoption fee of $25.

If you are interested in adopting Math or any other animal at HSWM, please call (616)-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.