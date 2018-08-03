Friday’s Friend: Math

Posted 12:02 PM, August 3, 2018, by

Not many people like math, but here's a version of math we know you'll love. Say hello to Friday's Friend, Math! She's a 6-year-old Shepherd mix, who enjoys giving kisses and rolling in the grass.

There's a special running now until August 31 for dog adoption. All long-term dogs-- those who have stayed with the Humane Society for over a month-- will have an adoption fee of $25.

If you are interested in adopting Math or any other animal at HSWM, please call (616)-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s