Fundraiser planned for Paw Paw man after losing house in fire

PAW PAW, Mich. -- A West Michigan man is in need of your help this morning after losing his house in a bad fire.

Virgil Hendrickson or 'Virg' lost his home in Paw Paw a week ago today. Luckily, he made it out safely but as you can see he lost everything.

Friends and family have come together to host a benefit fundraiser this weekend.

It's planned for this Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Paw Paw Eagles Lodge, which is at 63237 M 40 in Lawton.

If you can't make it out, they do have a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money.

