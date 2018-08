× Homeless mission hosting car wash Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A local homeless agency is hosting a car wash this afternoon.

Degage Ministries is holding the car wash at 139 Sheldon Avenue SE from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eight of Degage’s patrons will be serving at the car wash and will be paid to work. The car wash is part of Degage’s program to help patrons with income-generating activities.

There is no set price to get your car washed, but a $10 donation is suggested.