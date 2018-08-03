Hot & humid, excellent beach weekend ahead

WEST MICHIGAN- We’re already into the month of August, so that means fall is right around the corner. I’m not here to end summer early, I’m just here to call attention to the fact that this is going to be an excellent weekend to spend on/in the water, because there aren’t too many of them left.

Heat and humidity builds back in for both days this weekend as it stays dry. The heat index will be in the mid 90s this weekend, so be sure to stay hydrated as you spend time outdoors.

With the Coast Guard Festival ending this weekend with fireworks and the parade, there will be a bunch of people out and about. Saturday looks to be the premier day along the water as well. Winds will increase Sunday, but water temperatures will remain in the 70s this weekend.