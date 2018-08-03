Judge who heard Nassar case won’t disqualify herself

Posted 11:31 AM, August 3, 2018, by

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina speaks at a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar for molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge who sentenced disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for molesting women and girls says she won’t disqualify herself if higher courts send the case back to fix any errors.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on Friday defended her handling of the Nassar case. His appellate lawyers are accusing her of bias during a seven-day hearing in January when more than 150 victims spoke. At one point, the judge said Nassar deserved cruel punishment if the Constitution would allow it.

Aquilina says some comments may have been “unartful.” But she says she wasn’t biased.

Nassar was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison, but his lawyers say he deserves another hearing. He’s first serving a decadeslong sentence for federal child pornography crimes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment