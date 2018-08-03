Man convicted twice of killing child loses appeal

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the second conviction of a Battle Creek man charged with killing a three-year-old child.

Leo Ackley will remain in prison for killing his former girlfriend’s daughter Baylee Stenman in 2011.

Ackley was convicted in 2014 of Stenman’s death, but the Michigan Supreme Court ordered a new trial in 2016, saying Ackley’s public defender failed to call key witnesses in the case.

Ackley was convicted again of murder and child abuse in late 2016 and sentenced again to life in prison.