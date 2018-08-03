Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Looking to add a furry friend to the family? The AT&T store in Grand Haven is partnering with the Noah Project in Muskegon to help families unite with their new best friend.

Cats and dogs will be on display today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Haven store, which is on Beacon Boulevard.

Families will still have to fill out an application and be approved for the adoption, plus any fees associated.

2. Today kids can get backpacks full of school supplies, all for free at the YMCA in downtown Grand Rapids.

Organizers say they want to do this for families that may be struggling to get their kids ready for the start of the year.

The YMCA partnered with a number of businesses to buy backpacks and supplies, including markers, glue sticks, pencils, notebooks, and more.

The event goes from 6 to 8 p.m. where there will be kids activities and other giveaways too.

3. The entire family can enjoy a free day at Blandford Nature Center, exploring everything it has to offer.

All summer, Blandford has been offering free admission on the first Friday of each month, to celebrate the center's 50th anniversary. Today is the last day to take advantage of the deal.

4. The Holland Museum is now home to the Spark!Lab, which allows kids to learn what it takes to be inventors.

The exhibit is open to both families or classrooms, and is mostly for kids ages 6 to 12.

Spark!:ab will feature three or four rotating activities every three months, so guests will experience new activities each time they visit.

Entry to the exhibit is free with admission into the museum. For more information, visit hollandmuseum.org.

5. There is a teenager here in West Michigan who's become the talk of the town for his unique invention.

He's only 17-years-old, but Tyler Somers already owns his own business. He invented a Burger Boat, which is like a food truck on water, and just held a grand opening this week.

It's now on the water in Grand Haven, attracting crowds who are hoping to get a taste. Tyler did go through the process to get permits from the Health Department and the city.

If you're interested in checking it out, you can do so during the final days of the Coast Guard Festival this weekend.